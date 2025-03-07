Suspect of 2022 fatal stabbing pleads guilty, sentenced to state prison

CONCORD, N.H. — Attorney General John M. Formella, alongside Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rouke, announced that the suspect involved in a fatal 2022 stabbing has pled guilty.

Joshua Shea has pled guilty to second-degree murder for the June 7, 2022, fatal stabbing of Evangelos Ioannou.

On Friday, Shea pleaded guilty when he admitted he “recklessly, with extreme indifference to the value of human life, caused the death of Mr. Ioannou by repeatedly stabbing him inside his apartment and a common hallway in Nashua, NH.”

Following multiple statements from numerous family members and friends of Mr. Ioannou, the court sentenced Shea to 37 years to life in state prison with the possibility of parole.

Shea also agreed to waive statutory relief, with both Shea and the State agreeing to waive the right of a sentence review.

