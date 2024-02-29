Surveillance video shows glass panel falling, nearly hitting passerby on Boston sidewalk

BOSTON — New video shows the moment a giant glass panel fell in Downtown Boston on Wednesday afternoon, nearly hitting a pedestrian.

Boston Police say they responded to the HomeGoods on Washington Street around 3:15 p.m. after high winds blew a 20-foot tall glass panel from its holding.

Surveillance video from a nearby store shows the window falling from the second floor, nearly striking a pedestrian wearing a dark blue coat.

Shards of glass could then be seen blowing down the sidewalk.

Authorities say there were no reports of any injuries.

In a statement, HomeGoods says safety is very important to them.

“We are aware of the window that fell from the second floor storage room of our TJ Maxx store, and are grateful that nobody was hurt,” a spokesperson for the company said. “We take this seriously, and are looking into how it may have occurred. At this time, the building’s landlord is working on having the window replaced, and both our HomeGoods and TJ Maxx locations in Downtown Crossing are open for business.”

