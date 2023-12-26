Surveillance video captures shots fired into Brockton home Christmas morning, police say

BROCKTON, Mass. — Surveillance video on Brockton’s Tilton Avenue captured gunshots ringing across the neighborhood on Christmas morning. Police say several of those bullets hit a nearby home.

Brockton Police are now investigating the reported shooting Sunday morning around 3 am. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.

“There had to be 15 to 20 cars,” said John Milton, a neighbor in the area. “I heard them coming down the driveway yelling, screaming. I didn’t hear anyone fighting. but I wasn’t going to wait.”

Milton and other neighbors believe the shooting stemmed from a large gathering on Tilton Avenue.

He added, “This happens all the time out here. These people are always parked out here -- it’s crazy.”

Surveillance obtained by Boston 25 News shows cars quickly fleeing the scene after eight shots were fired in the distance.

Bullet holes and gunshot damage could be seen on a nearby Tilton Avenue home.

Milton spoke with that neighbor after calling 911 later that morning.

“She found sheetrock on the ground on her floor,” he explained. “She was like, ‘What the hell is this?’”

Police were seen patrolling the neighborhood later Christmas day. They found shell casings after arriving on scene around 11 am.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Brockton Police at 508-941-0200.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

