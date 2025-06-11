Sunken ship found during search for missing fishing vessel off Cape Cod

BREWSTER, Mass. — Crews searching off Cape Cod for a missing fishing vessel two days overdue have located a sunken vessel.

A boater contacted Brewster Fire and Rescue just before 2:00 p.m. to report a sunken ship around two miles north of the Brewster shoreline, Brewster police chief Heath Eldredge said.

Members of Massachusetts State Police and Massachusetts Environmental Police arrived at the location of the sunken ship and took control of the investigation.

Coast Guard searching for missing fishing vessel off Cape Cod

The F/V Seahorse was last known to be fishing near the Target Ship Wreck near Eastham and was due back in port on Sunday.

The Coast Guard said a cell phone ping last placed the ship two miles offshore of Chatham.

The vessel is captained by Shawn Arsenault and Orleans police said two people are believed to have been on board at the time the vessel departed.

More information will be provided by the Cape Cod and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group