Sunflower Spectacular in Wellesley in full bloom

WELLESLEY, Mass. — Wellesley is hosting its “Sunflower Spectacular” event at the Garden at Elm Bank.

The event features thousands of sunflowers in a 1.3-acre display area, offering visitors the chance to pick their own sunflower stems.

Admission to the Sunflower Spectacular includes three pick-your-own sunflower stems.

Ticket prices are set at $19 for adults, $10 for children aged three to 17, and $5 for members.

The Sunflower Spectacular provides a vibrant and engaging experience for visitors, combining the beauty of sunflowers with the opportunity for personal interaction with nature.

The event runs through Sunday, August 17.

