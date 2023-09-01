Sumner Tunnel reopens after 8-week shutdown

BOSTON — A sigh of relief for commuters as the Sumner Tunnel is set to reopen early Friday morning after a two-month shutdown to make way for a major refurbishment project, according to Massachusetts transportation officials.

The full closure of the Boston tunnel began on July 5, and crews have been working around-the-clock to get the 88-year-old tunnel to reopen between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Friday.

The Sumner Tunnel carries vehicles one-way on Route 1A south from Logan International Airport and East Boston to the North End and downtown areas.

During the 58-day shutdown, the existing suspended ceiling was removed and the concrete above prepared for the installation of over 700 precast concrete arches. Additionally, new fireproof wallboard was installed throughout the length of the tunnel making a dramatic improvement in its fire safety. Over 500 new light fixtures were installed, and new conduit and cables were put in place.

MassDOT officials say commuters can expect to see brighter energy-efficient lighting, new ceiling arches, improved ventilation, and stormwater pumps that can withstand more intense storms.

While Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey lauded the initial phase of the restoration project for being completed in time for Labor Day weekend, motorists can expect eight-weekend closures throughout the rest of the year, including in two weeks, Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.

Officials are still finalizing the schedule for weekend tunnel closures in 2024, he said.

Major elements of the tunnel project include:

Remove and replace the tunnel ceiling and repair overhead arch

Demolish and replace the tunnel deck and roadway surface

Install new LED lights inside tunnel

Upgrade CCTV and fire alarm systems

Install new utility conduits and cables under the bridge deck

Environmental resiliency – new vent buildings and pumps will reduce air pollution and improve storm preparedness

Work is being conducted by JF White of Framingham under a $136 million project contract that includes incentives for reaching milestones on schedule and penalties for delays.

