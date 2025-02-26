Sullivan’s Castle Island wins 2025 James Beard Award

BOSTON — Sullivan’s Castle Island a summer favorite known for its hot dogs, hamburgers and ice cream has been named a James Beard America’s Classics Award winner for 2025.

“This award is not only a recognition of our commitment to serving outstanding food but also a celebration of the traditions that have defined Sullivan’s for generations,” said Brendan Sullivan, owner of Sullivan’s Castle Island. “We are deeply honored to be recognized among America’s Classics and to continue our legacy of bringing people together over great memories. This is not just an award for us: this is an award for all of New England.”

The James Beard Award recognizes regional establishments known for their exceptional food, local character, and lasting appeal. This year, six restaurants nationwide were honored, with Sullivan’s Castle Island receiving the award for the Northeast.

Founded as a hot dog stand in 1951 by Dan Sullivan, Sr., Sullivan’s has evolved into a seasonal culinary landmark renowned for its double smash burgers, hot dogs, thick crinkle-cut fries, lobster rolls, and locally sourced seafood.

Over the decades, Sullivan’s has become a cherished place and home away from home for families, sports teams, and visitors.

“Everyone has a Sullivan’s story. It’s not just a meal. It’s an experience, an institution. This recognition reinforces our commitment to not only honor our past but also to embrace the future,” Sullivan said. “We’re dedicated to expanding our offerings and reaching new patrons, all while keeping the spirit of old Boston alive for every customer who walks through our doors.”

Sullivan’s opens for its 75th season on Saturday, March 1.

“The team is eager to welcome back longtime patrons and introduce new guests to the flavors and traditions that have defined the restaurant for decades.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group