Sullivan’s on Castle Island reopens for the season on March 2

BOSTON — A sign that winter is finally starting to come to a close in Boston.

Sullivans on Castle Island will be reopening for the season on March 2.

“ITS ALMOST TIME! The hot dogs have arrived and we’re ready to serve you starting March 2nd,” Sullivans said in a social media video.

The concession shack first opened in 1951 and quickly drew crowds with its reasonable prices and delicious food.

The restaurant is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

