Sullivan’s Castle Island reopens for 73rd season

BOSTON — Sullivan’s on Castle Island has officially reopened for its 73 season.

“I was number one, I am so excited,” said Debbie Broderick who was the first one in line.

The opening of Sully’s represents the start of spring in Boston and although Saturday has overcast skies and chilly temperatures there were long lines all day long.

“I was number two! said Mary Rose Costello. “I was born and brought up I Southie, I love Castle Island and spent a lot of time at Sully’s when I was younger,” she added.

The concession shack first opened in 1951 and quickly drew crowds with its reasonable prices and delicious food.

The restaurant is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

