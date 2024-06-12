Victim identified in deadly Mattapan shooting last month

BOSTON — A Taunton woman who was shot and killed in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood last month has been identified by authorities.

Boston Police say 27-year-old Pereshah Shear-Yashub sustained several gunshot wounds during a shooting at 36 Edson Street on May 31 just after 11:15 p.m.

She was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

No arrests have been made in this case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group