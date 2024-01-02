Update: Police say they’ve found missing Roxbury man

BOSTON — 5:30 p.m. update: Transit Police say they’ve located Harold Brown.

CANCEL: Mr. Brown has been located. TY https://t.co/3xWRSNBQgT — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 2, 2024

Original article: Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Roxbury man who was last seen on Monday.

75-year-old Harold Brown walked away from his residence on Walnut Avenue around 3:09 p.m. wearing a black winter hat, black hooded sweatshirt, a blue and white flannel shirt, and possibly black shoes with white soles, according to Boston Police. He also utilizes a walker but may have left home without one.

Officials say Brown has developmental disabilities, a heart condition, Alzheimer’s, and is living with autism.

He is known to frequent the Natick area, the mall at 330 MLK Boulevard, the benches at both Walnut and Circuit Street, and also Walnut and Rockland Street. According to authorities, he also frequently utilizes the T.

Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

