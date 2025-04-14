Update: Officers locate missing Dorchester woman, according to police

BOSTON — 5:44 p.m. Update: Boston Police say they have located the missing 71-year-old Dorchester woman.

CANCEL-BPD Missing Person Alert: 71-Year-Old Harlett Plummer, of Dorchester, has been Located https://t.co/pwqvmu77vg — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 14, 2025

Original story: Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing Dorchester woman who reportedly suffers from dementia and Alzheimers.

The 71-year-old woman was last seen on Monday around 11:14 a.m. in the area of 10 Summer Street in Downtown Boston, according to police.

Officials say she was dropped off by an Uber and is not familiar with the area.

She is described as a Black woman with a slim build.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Area A-1 Detectives at 617-343-4240.

BPD Missing Person Alert: 71-Year-Old Harlett Plummer, of Dorchester https://t.co/pwqvmu7FkO pic.twitter.com/RlYLHOS2Iv — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 14, 2025

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group