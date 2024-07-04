Two arrested, loaded gun recovered during Roxbury basketball tournament, police say

BOSTON — Two 18-year-olds were arrested Wednesday night during a Roxbury basketball tournament for alleged gun possession and disorderly conduct.

Anthony Diaz, of Malden, is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Braxten Baker, of Brockton, is charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

According to Boston Police, an outdoor basketball tournament was being played at Malcolm X Park when around 9:30 p.m., officers became aware of Diaz and Baker who allegedly seemed disinterested in the game but more focused on the officers.

Authorities say both Diaz and Baker displayed characteristics of a person carrying a gun.

While officers moved to investigate further, Diaz abruptly tried leaving the tournament and started running when police approached him, according to officials.

Diaz was caught after a brief struggle and police say they found a loaded black Ruger semi-automatic handgun without a serial number inside his shorts. There were six live rounds in the gun and 1 bullet in the chamber, according to investigators.

Baker allegedly tried interfering with Diaz’s arrest by pushing the arriving officers. He too was arrested.

Both young men are expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

