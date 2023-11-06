Teen arrested in connection to stabbing juvenile, assaulting second victim near Allston school

BOSTON — A juvenile is under arrest for allegedly attacking two victims near an Allston school on Monday afternoon.

A 14-year-old male is charged with assault and assault and battery.

Boston Police say they responded to the area of the Jackson Mann School around 3:18 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

Arriving officers located a juvenile victim who had been stabbed multiple times and was transported to a nearby hospital, according to officials. The juvenile’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

A second victim was found in the area but police say this person was not stabbed but assaulted with a knife by the same 14-year-old suspect.

That suspect was later located in the area of Ringer Park and arrested.

He will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on various charges.

No further information was immediately made available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

