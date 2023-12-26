South Boston teen with autism reported missing by police

BOSTON — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Jared Rodriguez, 15, of South Boston, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Monday in the area of 12 Patterson Way in South Boston, according to Boston Police.

Described as a 5′5″, 120lb light-skinned Hispanic male who is living with autism, he was last seen wearing a black American Eagle jacket and is reportedly known to frequent the Boys & Girls Club on W 6th St.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or C-6 Detectives at 617-343-4742.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

