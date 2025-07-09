Search underway for missing 84-year-old man with Alzheimer’s in Boston

BOSTON — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a Roxbury man who went missing on Tuesday.

84-year-old Antonio Toribio was last seen at 11 a.m. in the area of 757 Shawmut Avenue in Roxbury, according to Boston Police.

Toribio was wearing a red baseball hat, red shirt, and a gray suit.

The man has Alzheimer’s and is known to frequent barber shops on Blue Hill Avenue and barber shops near Tremont Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard, according to officials.

Anyone who knows of Toribio’s whereabouts is asked to call police.

Missing Person Alert: Boston Police Seek Public’s Help Locating 84-Year-Old Antonio Toribio Of Roxburyhttps://t.co/RbcUXeof0w pic.twitter.com/Z23ij1bZYx — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 9, 2025

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group