Police seeking suspect accused of indecent assault in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect accused of indecent assault in Boston’s Jamaica Plain neighborhood last year.

According to Boston Police, the suspect pictured is wanted in connection to an indecent assault and battery that occurred around 8:36 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, in the area of Allandale Road and Centre Street.

Officials say the suspect speaks Albanian and frequents the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Sexual Assault Detectives at (617) 343-4400.

