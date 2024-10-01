Police: Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries following Route 1 crash in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — A young man was severely injured Monday night following a motorcycle crash.
State Police say they responded to a single motorcycle crash on Route 1 southbound at Webster Avenue in Chelsea around 9:50 p.m.
The operator, a 25-year-old man, was reported to have life-threatening injuries, according to officials.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene and Crash Reconstruction Teams are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
