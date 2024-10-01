Police: Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on Route 1 in Chelsea

CHELSEA, Mass. — A young man was severely injured in a motorcycle crash on Route 1 in Chelsea on Monday night.

State police say troopers responded to a single motorcycle crash on the southbound side of the highway at Webster Avenue around 9:50 p.m.

The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Massachusetts State Police crime scene and crash reconstruction teams are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group