Person shot in Mattapan, transported to hospital, police say

BOSTON — Police are investigating after they say a person was shot in Mattapan on Wednesday.

According to officials, the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of 143 Standard Street.

A victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound.

They were transported to an area hospital and their condition is unknown at this time, according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

