Person shot in Mattapan, transported to hospital, police say

BOSTON — Police are investigating after they say a person was shot in Mattapan on Wednesday.
According to officials, the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of 143 Standard Street.
A victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound.
They were transported to an area hospital and their condition is unknown at this time, according to police.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
