Person hospitalized after stabbing outside Allston school

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating after an alleged stabbing outside an Allston school on Monday afternoon.
Boston Police say they responded to the area of the Jackson Mann School around 3:18 p.m. for a reported stabbing.
Officers located a victim who had sustained stab wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital.
Their condition is unknown at this time.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation remains active.
No further information was immediately made available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
