One person shot, injured, in Dorchester, police say

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Monday night.

According to Boston Police, a victim was shot and injured in the area of 6 Trent Street around 6:40 p.m.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time and there have been no reports of any arrests.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

