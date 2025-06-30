New video shows suspect slamming cash register off the ground during burglary in Boston

BOSTON — New video shows a suspect smashing the front door of a Boston business early Sunday morning with a rock before going inside and tearing out the register.

According to Boston Police, they received two break-in reports in the area of 92-94 Peterborough Street.

Responding officers found the front doors of Rod Thai Family Taste and Viva Burrito were shattered, and both their cash registers were on the ground outside.

Surveillance video from inside Viva Burrito shows a suspect in a blue hoodie violently slamming the register on the ground after breaking the glass door.

Police say that an undisclosed amount of money was taken from both restaurants.

There was no immediate word on possible suspects, and no arrests have been made.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

