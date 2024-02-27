Lowell man indicted while awaiting extradition for allegedly killing girlfriend, fleeing to Kenya

BOSTON — A Suffolk County grand jury indicted a Lowell man who is accused of killing his girlfriend and fleeing to Africa.

40-year-old Kevin Kangethe is awaiting extradition after he allegedly killed 31-year-old Margaret Mbitu from Whitman and left her body in a car at Logan Airport before boarding a plane to Kenya.

Kangethe was captured in early February by Kenyan authorities but escaped from police custody shortly after. He was then recaptured on February 14, where he is being held in a Nairobi prison.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office says he is expected to undergo extradition proceedings in a Kenyan court in the coming weeks.

Kenyan media outlets have reported these proceedings may be delayed due to the fact Kangethe recently dropped his lawyers is defending himself.

DA Kevin Hayden hopes for swift justice in this case.

“This indictment makes clear that upon his return to Boston, Kevin Kangethe will answer in Superior Court for the brutal killing of Maggie Mbitu, a nurse who cared deeply about so many and who was deeply loved by many in return,” Hayden said. “Suffice it to say, this has been a custody process with many twists and turns. Along with Margaret Mbitu’s family and friends, we are hoping that the extradition process proceeds in a smooth and timely manner.”

Whitman police searching for missing woman last seen in Halifax Whitman police searching for missing woman last seen in Halifax (BAMSI)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group