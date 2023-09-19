Large police presence in Chelsea for search efforts for missing child with autism

CHELSEA, Mass. — There is a large police presence in Chelsea for search efforts for a missing child with autism.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Susant Thapa, 11-year-old autistic non-verbal boy, of Chelsea who was reported missing from his home on Tuesday afternoon.

Thapa was last seen in the area of 615 Washington Avenue wearing a blue shirt with white letters and blue Adidas pants, according to police. He is 4 feet tall with dark hair.

Police say the boy is drawn to pools.

Massachusetts State Police has two air wings helping the search along with Chelsea Police and fire.

Anyone with information about Thapa’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 617-466-4800.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

