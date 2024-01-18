Karen Read the woman accused of killing Boston Police Officer boyfriend appears before a judge

CANTON, Mass. — WATCH LIVE: New hearing in Karen Read case, woman accused of killing BPD officer boyfriend

WATCH LIVE: Hearing being held in Karen Read murder case WATCH LIVE: Latest hearing in the case against Karen Read, the woman accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend in Canton. Posted by Boston 25 News on Thursday, January 18, 2024

25 Investigates will cover a hearing scheduled Thursday in the case against Karen Read, a woman accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend in Canton.

The judge is set to hear several issues on Thursday’s docket – including a request by the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office for notes and recordings from an interview Read did with Boston Magazine last year.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office also wants to keep letters it exchanged with federal authorities confidential.

25 Investigates was the first to report on one of those letters in early December.

We’ve since learned from court filings that eight such letters exist and deal with the federal probe of the Read case.

Sources tell us the federal officials are – or were – looking at the arrest and prosecution of Read by local and state law enforcement.

The status of the federal probe is a tightly guarded secret.

On Friday, 25 Investigates reported that federal officials do not oppose the release of the letters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group