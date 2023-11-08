Islamic center on the North Shore evacuated due to threatening letter, police say

REVERE, Mass. — A threatening letter was reportedly sent to a North Shore Islamic center Thursday afternoon.

Revere Police say they received a call around 12:30 p.m. from the Association of Islamic Charitable Projects (AICP) regarding a threatening letter they received earlier in the morning. The AICP’s goal is to “teach, guide towards good, and benefit our societies” as well as implement the teachings of Islamic knowledge, according to the organization’s website.

The contents of the letter are unclear, but the building was evacuated out of an abundance.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Revere Police, Salem Police, ATF, and State Police K-9 Units all responded to the center.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No further information was immediately available.

