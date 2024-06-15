Fans pack TD Garden for the chance to see the Celtics win Banner 18

BOSTON — If you thought Wednesday was crazy — the chance to win Banner 18 sent these fans into a frenzy.

Celtics fans can see the finish line.

One win away from raising banner 18 — and 16,000 once again packed the TD Garden hoping for a championship celebration.

“It’s just an honor to be here they’re playing as a team,” one fan said. “An 18th championship for the Celtics would be monumental. It’s been a very long time.”

Mike and Virginia from Quincy have been diehard Celtics fans their entire lives — saying they’ve never seen a crowd like this — without the Celtics on the floor.

“How do you fill a stadium with no game?” they said. “It’s amazing, it’s the passion of Boston sports.”

#NOW: Celtics fans can see the finish line … Watch Party #2 off and running at TD Garden!



Another sold out crowd for Game 4 and a chance for Banner 18.



Deafening 16,000+ as expected— hoping to witness history in Boston! @boston25 pic.twitter.com/Xkrcxlrqju — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) June 15, 2024

Like Wednesday during Game 3 — no empty seat in sight — while the Celtics look to sweep the Mavs in four games 1,700 miles away.

At home, a Finals buzz grew outside and became deafening inside TD Garden.

Danielle from Watertown told us after game 3 she had to come back.

“I was in here on Wednesday as well and it was electric,” she said. “Mayhem in the best way possible but mayhem.”

All eyes are glued on the big board, hoping in their next trip a new banner will be hanging from the rafters.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group