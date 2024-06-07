DA: Man with criminal history charged in ‘intolerable’ Andrew Station attack, 2nd suspect on the lam

BOSTON — A South Boston man with a lengthy criminal history was held without bail on Wednesday for his alleged role in a violent attack at an MBTA station on June 4.

42-year-old Thomas Digaetano is charged with assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. According to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, Digaetano has a 22-page criminal record with five open cases in South Boston, some of which include assault and battery, strangulation, and kidnapping.

Police say Digaetano was seen fighting with a victim near the Ellery Street entrance of the Andrew Station T stop just around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Digaetano allegedly fled toward Southampton Street where he was apprehended by police.

The 41-year-old male victim sustained several lacerations to his head and abdomen and was transported to Boston Medical Center, according to authorities. It is unclear if Digaetano and the victim knew each other.

Surveillance video from the incident allegedly shows Digaetano attacking the victim with a knife and a second suspect kicking and punching the victim while he was on the ground. The second suspect, seen wearing a black T-shirt, tan shorts, and a black backpack, is still on the loose.

“This act of violence in the middle of the day in a busy transit station is intolerable and an affront to the many public transportation users who expect and deserve safe, efficient transit,” DA Kayden said.

Digaetano will be back in court on June 11 for a dangerousness hearing.

Anyone with information about the second suspect or the stabbing itself is asked to call Boston Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group