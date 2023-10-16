DA: Dorchester man pleads guilty to strangling his mother to death, sentenced to life in prison

BOSTON — A Dorchester man accused of strangling his own mother to death while she was on the phone trying to get him help pleaded guilty Monday afternoon.

25-year-old Zackery Grandy pled guilty to second-degree murder in Suffolk Superior Court for the murder of his mother, 51-year-old Gisel Thomas, in their Dorchester home on February 26, 2020

On that day, Thomas was on the phone with a clinician from the Boston Emergency Services Team seeking mental health help for the then 22-year-old Grandy, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney. When the clinician allegedly heard Grandy attack Thomas, the clinician immediately called 911. Officers flocked to the Columbia Road home but received no answer at the door.

Officials say Thomas’s brother discovered her body the next day.

Judge Robert Ullman sentenced Grandy to life in prison with the possibility of parole at 20 years.

