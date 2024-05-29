Chelsea fire that injured 5 caused by lithium battery explosion, officials say

CHELSEA, Mass. — Officials say a weekend fire in Chelsea that injured several residents was caused by a battery explosion.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, a lithium-ion battery from an electric scooter was left charging for hours and blew up around 12:40 p.m., causing smoke and flames on the first floor of an apartment complex on Carmel Street.

All occupants of the building were able to escape, but five people were transported to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire was knocked down shortly thereafter.

Authorities are cautioning electric scooter users to be careful while charging the devices.

“The high energy density of lithium-ion batteries means they pack a lot of power into a small device,” said State Fire Marshal Jon Davine. “Overcharging, overheating, and physical damage can cause them to fail rapidly and violently, like this one did. Fortunately, the residents were awake and aware of the danger. A few hours later and this could have been a very different story.”

Fire Chief John Quatieri echoed similar sentiments.

“If you use an e-bike or electric scooter, store it outside if possible,” he said. “If you must store it indoors, keep it clear of doors, windows, and other escape routes.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group