Boston woman charged with sex trafficking a 15-year-old who was reported missing, DOJ says

BOSTON — A Boston woman who was already on probation for stabbing a victim multiple times is now accused of trafficking a 15-year-old who was reported missing, according to the Department of Justice.

29-year-old Shakera Pina, aka “Stacks”, was charged with one count of sex trafficking of a minor.

According to charging documents, law enforcement officers saw an online posting on April 7 advertising sex with a 15-year-old female who had previously been reported as missing.

Two days later, a sting operation was set up by police in an attempt to recover the minor.

An undercover officer corresponded with the advertisement and agreed to meet at a hotel later that night for commercial sex.

Once there, charging documents state that officers recovered a different 15-year-old victim.

Text messages on the minor’s phone allegedly showed Pina had instructed the victim on how to interact with sex buyers and what to do with the money afterwards.

Pina was located in her car in the parking lot where the sting operation was occurring.

Once officers approached her vehicle with their emergency lights on, Pina allegedly put the car in drive and tried escaping.

Officials say the officers approached her car on foot identifying themselves, demanding Pina open her door.

According to charging documents, Pina refused and began deleting evidence of her texts on her cell phone.

Officers then broke the driver side window of the vehicle in an attempt to apprehend her.

Police allege Pina threw two cell phones that were in her possession.

According to authorities, she was already on probation for stabbing a woman multiple times in the chest and right thigh in December 2022.

Government filings say the minor victim originally depicted in the online advertisement had already been recovered and said that Pina also trafficked her during the same time period.

Pina is currently in state custody on related charges. She will appear in federal court at a later date.

The charge of sex trafficking of a minor provides for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

If you or someone you know may be impacted or experiencing commercial sex trafficking or child exploitation, please contact USAMA.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov.

