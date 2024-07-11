4 young adults, 1 juvenile shot in Dorchester, police say

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating after they say several people, including a juvenile were shot in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Wednesday night.

According to a Boston Police spokesperson, five people were shot in the area of Greenwood Street just after 9:45 p.m. at a gathering.

Four young adults and a juvenile were transported to area hospitals. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation determined there was a party in the area of 10 Greenwood Street that was interrupted by gunfire.

Police canvassed the area for a suspect, but did not locate anyone. Members of the Community Healing Response Network also responded to the scene to assist neighbors dealing with trauma.

“It’s awful to be here tonight on what should be a warm summer night that families were enjoying,” Mayor Michelle Wu said at a press conference at the scene. “We have a lot more work to do as a city.”

She also expressed her thanks to first responders.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police.

No further information was immediately available.

#NEW: "We know there's a lot more to do in our city."



Mayor Wu, Boston Police confirm 4 juveniles, 1 adult were non-fatally shot at an outdoor gathering on Dorchester's Greenwood St.



No arrests made. Police asking for public's help looking for at least one shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

