13-year-old facing charges for allegedly crashing stolen moped into car carrying infant in Boston

BOSTON — A teen was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly crashing a stolen moped into the side of a car in Dorchester.

A 13-year-old was arraigned on a warrant out of Suffolk Juvenile Court for malicious damage to a motor vehicle and attempt to commit a crime, leaving the scene of an accident (property damage), unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

Boston Police say they responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a moped around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Lyndhurst Street and Washington Street.

Officers spoke with the driver of the car, who said while turning onto Washington Street, their driver’s side door was struck by a moped.

The driver declined medical attention. There was also an 11-month-old child in the car, who was uninjured, according to EMS.

Investigator say the moped driver unsuccessfully tried to restart the vehicle before fleeing on foot.

Officers obtained photos of the 13-year-old suspect, who they said was known to police.

A query of the moped involved also revealed it had been reported stolen.

Police responded to the 13-year-old’s residence and found him walking home.

They took him into custody without incident.

He was arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

