Students returning to the classroom as COVID-19 cases are climbing

BOSTON — Welcome to the Early Post-Pandemic Phase.

That is how Bill Hanage, PhD, describes this fourth summer of COVID-19.

“It’s likely that we’ll still have a few bumps in the road, but we’re nowhere near the place we had been,” said Hanage, associate professor of epidemiology at Harvard’s Chan School of Public Health, as well as associate director of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics.

One such ‘bump in the road’ -- the rising COVID rates in Massachusetts. A month ago, the state Department of Public Health reported 7.74% of tests for the virus coming back positive. That proportion is now almost 11%. Hospitalizations are up 68%, but the death rate is low and stable.

“It’s important to remember that the numbers of cases around at the moment are still small in comparison to what we’ve seen in the past,” said Hanage.

But the rise in cases is happening at a precarious time. Many school districts in Massachusetts are set to open this week or next. And a solid proportion of children in elementary school are not vaccinated against COVID-19. As of the end of school last year, 69% of Massachusetts children ages 5-11 received at least one dose of vaccine -- leaving about a third unprotected. The numbers are much worse for children 4 and under, with just 28% receiving at least one dose of vaccine.

“It’s not likely to be so much of a problem for the kids,” Hanage said. “But it may be a problem for those they make contact with. We know that these are environments in which transmission can happen quite a lot.”

With a new variant-specific vaccine coming out in a matter of weeks, some doctors are recommending holding off on boosters. Others are boosting with existing vaccines. Hanage says it’s important to keep in mind the track record of the vaccines available now.

“One thing we’ve seen in the past is that even vaccines that aren’t a precise match for what’s circulating do a lot of good in terms of preventing people from getting seriously ill,” Hanage said. “And we have no reason to think that’s going to change.”

And, as has always been the case, keeping up to date on COVID-19 vaccines is most critical for those at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms.

“Getting a booster or vaccine now is not going to protect you from getting infected forever,” Hanage said. “But it will make it less likely that you’ll get infected in the next few months.”

The Covid wild card that’s out there: BA2.86 -- a new variant that’s circulating in the U.S. but has caused few infections. Still, Hanage said it bears watching.

“The important thing about it, which has people looking and saying, hey what’s going on here, is that it has a lot of mutations, a lot of changes which we predict will help it evade immunity,” Hanage said. “But it’s not a big problem yet.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

