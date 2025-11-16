Students gain hands-on financial skills at Hanscom FCU’s interactive WealthTrek event

BOSTON — Students from Middlesex Community College (MCC) stepped into the world of real-life money management on Friday during a hands-on financial literacy experience at Hanscom Federal Credit Union’s (Hanscom FCU) WealthTrek event.

The event aimed to equip students with essential knowledge for managing their finances through interactive sessions and expert guidance.

WealthTrek offered MCC students the opportunity to engage directly with expert financial coaches who shared guidance on budgeting, saving, and building long-term financial stability.

The students also participated in an interactive ‘questing’ experience that focused on educating them about fraudulent financial services, identifying potential scams, and taking proactive steps to protect their savings.

Hanscom FCU’s WealthTrek program is part of the credit union’s ongoing commitment to promoting financial wellness, blending education with engaging, interactive activities.

The program is open to all Hanscom FCU members and the general public

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

