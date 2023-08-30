Students in Framingham start the school year amid bus driver shortage

FRAMINGHAM, Mass — Many students in Framingham heading back to school Wednesday won’t be guaranteed a bus ride to class as the district is experiencing a bus driver shortage.

According to the superintendent, the district needs 77 bus drivers to cover all of its routes, but it currently only has 57 drivers.

The superintendent said there are enough drivers to cover all students who are required to have bus access by law, but there are not enough buses to pick up ineligible students.

Children in kindergarten through sixth grade who live within two miles of their school will not be guaranteed a ride.

All students in seventh through twelfth grade also will not have bus access.

The superintendent has said the district is usually able to accommodate all students – eligible or ineligible – who need a ride to school.

The bus driver shortage comes just months after the school district reached an agreement with the bussing company North Reading Transportation to avoid a strike.

NRT has said it is working to hire more bus drivers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group