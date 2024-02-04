Students evacuated from MassArt dorm due to non-functional sprinkler system

BOSTON — Some MassArt students are spending the weekend away from their dorms due to a non-functional sprinkler system.

Students living at Tree House Residence Hall had to leave the building around 1030 p.m. Friday night because the building’s sprinkler system was not working.

A MassArt spokesperson told Boston 25 that all students living inside the Tree House Hall have been given other accommodations if they needed temporary housing.

An external contractor is on campus working to fix the issue, the MassArt spokesperson also said.

“We appreciate that the students who have been impacted are demonstrating patience and positivity, and we are working as quickly as possible to get them back into their rooms,” the MassArt spokesperson said.

The issue comes less than two months after a cluster of debris broke loose from a MassArt building and crashed down onto the ground.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group