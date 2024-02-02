Striking Newton teachers say school committee has ‘no interest in healing rifts’

NEWTON, Mass. — The Newton Teachers Associations said Friday morning that the Newton School Committee has “lost all integrity” and “no interest in healing rifts” after overnight bargaining talks aimed at resolving the lengthy teachers’ strike ended without a deal being reached.

The school committee ended negotiations with striking Newton Educators around 6 a.m. without a return-to-work agreement in place, even though money was no longer an issue, according to the NTA.

Teachers’ demand for social workers in every school continues to be a stipulation that the committee won’t agree on, the NTA said. The NTA also claims that the committee is stalling talks by trying to secure greater management prerogative over educators.

“School Committee Chair Chris Brezski lost all integrity yesterday. After Brezski publicly declared that money remained the only issue separating the NTA and school committee, the union significantly adjusted its financial proposal,” a spokesperson for the NTA said in a statement. “By 4 a.m., the financial proposals between the two parties were identical.”

As of late Thursday night, the committee maintained that money was the lone gap that needed to be bridged in talks with the teachers.

The NTA alleged the committee then attempted to weaken the agreements on social workers and alter other agreements affecting the working conditions of educators and the learning conditions of students.

“The school committee’s proposed return-to-work agreement attempted to extract more than $1 million from educators,” the spokesperson said. “The committee showed no interest in healing rifts or truly ending this strike – a strike that would not have occurred had the school committee settled this contract at any point during the 16 months of negotiations that preceded the strike vote.”

Teachers are prepared to settle a fair agreement and reasonable return-to-work agreement that “fosters the rebuilding of relationships across the school community,” according to the NTA.

This announcement from the NTA comes after the committee on Thursday voted to cancel February break to start making up for lost school days. The committee also said that classes would be canceled on Friday, February 2, the 11th day of classes students will have missed.

Attorneys for the Newton School Committee and the Newton Teachers Association are expected to appear in court Friday in response to an emergency motion filed by a Middles Sex Superior Judge Thursday to double fines for each additional day that the strike continues.

Gov. Maura Healey’s administration also wants the court to appoint a third party to facilitate a legally binding resolution between the NTA and the committee.

