Stoughton police searching for suspect connected to armed robbery

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Stoughton police are searching for a person connected to an armed robbery.

Police say it happened around 3:15 p.m. at the neighborhood variety store on School Street.

Stoughton police shared pictures on their Facebook page, showcasing a man with a mask brandishing a gun.

Police say that the suspect left on a bike on Perry Street.

If you have any information, have security camera footage from the area, or can identify this individual, please call the Stoughton Police Department at 781-344-2424.

Anonymous tips may be submitted on the Stoughton Police website: https://stoughtonpolice.com/crime-tips/

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

