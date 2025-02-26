Stoughton man arrested on multiple warrants in connection to armed carjacking

STOUGHTON, Mass. — Following an extensive investigation, the Stoughton Police Department has arrested a man with multiple warrants for armed carjacking.

Agyeman Kusi, 21, of Stoughton, was arrested Wednesday and charged with:

Armed Carjacking

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Two Counts)

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Failure to Stop for Police

Initially, police attempted to arrest Kusi back in December 2024 who was wanted for multiple outstanding warrants for charges of: Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Armed Robbery with a Firearm, Attempted Assault and Battery with a Firearm, Carrying a Firearm without a License, and motor vehicle offenses.

Then, on January 8, Stoughton Detectives conducted a traffic stop in which Kusi was a passenger.

Both the driver and front seat passenger complied with officers to step out of the vehicle, that’s when Kusi climbed from the back of the car to the front seat and drove away upwards to 100 MPH, leading detectives to give chase before eventually calling it off due to public safety.

Following a preliminary investigation, officers learned that Kusi pointed a gun at the driver and ordered them to get out of the vehicle.

Later on, Kusi collided with another vehicle in front of the Randolph Fire Department and fled, on foot, from the scene.

Then, on January 13, the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) was contacted for assistance, while an additional warrant was issued for Kusi for an illegal firearm in Canton.

On Tuesday, February 25, members of VFAS, the Rhode Island State Police Violent Fugitive Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Services Fugitive Task Force, and Stoughton Police Detectives responded to an address on Paisley Street in Pawtucket, R.I., and arrested KUSI after he attempted to flee again. On Wednesday, Kusi was taken into custody at the Rhode Island D.O.C and returned to Stoughton for booking.

“The Stoughton Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section worked tirelessly over the last two months on this case,” Chief Donna McNamara said. “Our Detectives, led by Detective Sgt. Michael Medina, were committed to ensuring this dangerous individual was taken into custody. We would like to thank all of our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners who assisted along the way.”

Kusi was arraigned in Stoughton District Court on Wednesday and is being held without bail until a dangerous hearing next Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group