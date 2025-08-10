Stoughton man arrested, charged with drug trafficking and firearm violation offenses

A Stoughton man was arrested and charged with multiple drug and firearm offenses following a joint investigation by local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies.

Brian Price, 21, was taken into custody on Thursday and was charged:

Cocaine Trafficking (100 Grams or More)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Possession of a Firearm without a Firearms Identification Card

Possession of a Firearm While Committing a Felony

Possession of Ammunition without a Firearms Identification Card

Possession of a Large-Capacity Feeding Device

Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Law

“This investigation highlights the strength of collaboration between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies,” said Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara.

On Thursday, August 7, at approximately 7:45 a.m., police observed Price entering a GMC SUV during surveillance related to an ongoing drug investigation. He was arrested following a motor vehicle stop.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Price’s residence on Page Terrace, where they seized two guns, 165 grams of crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.

Price was arraigned Friday in Stoughton District Court and held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for August 13.

Additionally, a 26-year-old Stoughton male will also be summoned to court on a charge of Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Law in connection with the investigation.

These are allegations; all those involved are presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

