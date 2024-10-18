Stop & Shop announces closing date for 7 Mass. locations, storewide discounts for customers

BROCKTON, Mass. — Stop & Shop on Friday announced the closing date for seven Massachusetts locations and said customers should look out for storewide discounts in the coming days.

The Quincy-based grocery chain’s store at 165 Needham Street in Newton closed in August. Seven other locations will shut their doors for good on Thursday, Oct. 31, Boston 25 News has learned:

932 North Montell St. in Brockton

341 Plymouth St. in Halifax

36 New State Highway in Raynham

539-571 Boston Turnpike in Shrewsbury

415 Cooley St. in Springfield

545 Lincoln St. in Worcester

24 Mattakeesett St. in Pembroke

Customers of those stores can expect to see 15% discounts “beginning at the end of next week.” Discounts won’t apply to items including alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, milk, and lottery tickets, among other things.

Stop & Shop said it’s also working closely with local hunger relief agencies to ensure that anything that remains unsold at the time of the store closures will be donated to those in need.

Earlier in the year, Stop & Shop announced that it plans to close nearly three dozen “underperforming” grocery stores.

