Stoneham Police praises officers, detectives during bank robbery investigation

STONEHAM, Mass. — The Stoneham Police Chief is praising several officers and detectives for their exceptional teamwork and dedication during a bank robbery investigation.

On Wednesday, February 19, around 2:03 p.m., the Stoneham Police Department responded to a distress call reporting an armed robbery at Citizen’s Bank, located inside Stop and Shop at 259 Main St.

Within hours, officers had identified the suspect as 54-year-old Mark Amerault, arrested him and charged him with armed robbery while masked.

Among the officers involved were Officer Antonio Ventresca, Sgt. Stephen Aprile, Detective Stephen Carroll, Detective Sean O’Grady, and Detective Sgt. Christopher Dalis.

Stoneham Police Chief O’Connor commended them in a letter, highlighting their rapid and coordinated response, which resulted in the swift arrest of Amerault.

“The success of this investigation was due to the outstanding teamwork and investigative efforts demonstrated by these officers,” Chief O’Connor wrote. “Detective Sergeant Dalis and Sergeant Aprile quickly took charge, providing clear direction and organizing the response. Detective Carroll and Detective O’Grady meticulously followed leads, analyzed evidence, and pieced together vital information that led to the identification of the suspect. Officer Ventresca played an instrumental role by canvassing the area, gathering additional information, and providing crucial support throughout the investigation.”

Chief O’Connor also praised the work of Dispatch Supervisor David Luciano and Dispatcher Jeremy Cefalo, as well as Detective David Ryan. Chief O’Connor and also thanked the FBI Boston’s Violent Crimes Task Force, which assisted in the investigation.

“The teamwork and dedication shown in this case were essential in protecting the public and bringing a dangerous criminal to justice,” Chief O’Connor wrote in a commendation. “As a department, we are incredibly fortunate to have such dedicated officers who work together seamlessly to serve our community.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group