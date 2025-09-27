Stoneham Police, Fire Department rescue an 83-year-old woman after car crash

STONEHAM, Mass. — An 83-year-old woman was rescued by the Stoneham Police and Fire Departments after her car crashed into a wooded embankment on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:49 a.m. when the vehicle, driven by the elderly woman, went off the parking lot and into the woods behind an apartment complex at 1 Stonehill Drive.

Responding to multiple 911 calls, Officer Colin Strong was the first to arrive at the scene, finding the car held in place by trees.

“I’d like to commend Officer Strong, along with all the Stoneham Police officers and Firefighters who responded to this crash,” said Chief James O’Connor. “Their quick actions allowed us to get this driver to the hospital as soon as possible for an evaluation.”

The driver was found stuck in the driver’s seat, unable to exit the car, but had no apparent injuries.

Stoneham firefighters secured the vehicle and assisted in removing the driver, who was then transported to a local hospital by Armstrong Ambulance for evaluation.

Massachusetts State Police also responded to the scene to assist with the incident. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Stoneham Police Department.

