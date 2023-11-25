Stoneham, Melrose firefighters extinguish 2-alarm blaze at a home

STONEHAM, Mass. — Stoneham and Melrose fire departments worked together to extinguish a 2-alarm fire at a home on Friday night.

Just before 7:30 p.m. a resident of Harrison Street in Stoneham reported that she arrived home to find her house filled with smoke. She went across the street and dialed 911.

Her home was located close to the Melrose line so when she called 911 Melrose crews were dispatched. Firefighters from both communities arrived within minutes and found a heavy smoke condition.

A second alarm of fire was struck, sending additional mutual aid to the scene. Firefighters made a fast attack on the fire and were able to limit the damage, confining the fire to the basement, where fire investigators believed the fire originated.

There are no injuries to report and the fire was knocked down in 15 minutes, however, a cat was found deceased inside the home.

Mutual aid was provided by fire crews from Wakefield, Malden, and Saugus, and station coverage was provided by the Everett and Revere Fire Departments.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire chiefs estimated the damage to the home at about $150,000.

“This was a good example of the natural teamwork that exists among our fire departments in the Metro Boston region,” Chief Collina said. “With crews responding quickly, we were able to limit the damage to the home and keep the fire from spreading beyond the likely point of origin. While it is always unfortunate to see a resident’s home damaged by fire, we are pleased with the professionalism and aggressive work of our firefighters on Friday evening.”

“The strong partnership between the Stoneham and Melrose Fire Departments is often on display in our communities, and we are very proud of our strong working relationship with our neighbors, added Chief Grafton: ”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

