Stoneham Fire Department acts quickly, takes down fast-moving kitchen fire

STONEHAM, Mass. — Earlier on Sunday afternoon, the Stoneham Fire Department responded to 99 MacArthur Road to reports of a fire.

Upon arrival, fire crews spotted flames coming from the kitchen.

The fire had spread from the oven to the microwave and the cabinets above.

Firefighters quickly stretched two hoses into the kitchen and doused down the flames, then proceeded to conduct a search of the building for any further fires.

“Fortunately, the resident who was there notified 911 immediately,” said Chief Matthew Grafton. “Thanks to her quick reporting and the efficient actions of our firefighters, we were able to contain the fire to the kitchen and prevent further damage to the home.”

All residents had evacuated the residence by the time fire crews arrived.

Firefighters remained on the scene until 2:45 PM.

Upon an initial investigation, crews believe that the fire was caused by accident from unattended cooking.

“A grease fire can escalate rapidly,” said Chief Matthew Grafton. “As a reminder, it’s crucial to stay in the kitchen, especially when cooking with grease.”

One woman suffered minor injuries and was treated by on-scene EMS.

The fire remains under investigation.

