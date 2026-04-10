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Stolen vehicle recovered from North Shore pond leads to investigation

By Boston 25 News Staff
Stolen vehicle recovered from North Shore pond leads to investigation
By Boston 25 News Staff

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Police in Gloucester are investigating after a stolen car was recovered from a pond in Peabody.

The incident began overnight on Friday, around 2:18 a.m., when a person walked into the Gloucester Police Department to report that his 2022 Chevy Silverado had been stolen.

Police issued an alert to look out for the vehicle, providing a description and license plate.

Then, nearly nine hours later, at 11:04 a.m., Gloucester police had been informed that the vehicle was recovered at Brown’s Pond in Peabody.

No arrests have been made, and police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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