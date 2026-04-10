Stolen vehicle recovered from North Shore pond leads to investigation

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Police in Gloucester are investigating after a stolen car was recovered from a pond in Peabody.
The incident began overnight on Friday, around 2:18 a.m., when a person walked into the Gloucester Police Department to report that his 2022 Chevy Silverado had been stolen.
Police issued an alert to look out for the vehicle, providing a description and license plate.
Then, nearly nine hours later, at 11:04 a.m., Gloucester police had been informed that the vehicle was recovered at Brown’s Pond in Peabody.
No arrests have been made, and police are investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group