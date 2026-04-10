Stolen vehicle recovered from North Shore pond leads to investigation

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Police in Gloucester are investigating after a stolen car was recovered from a pond in Peabody.

The incident began overnight on Friday, around 2:18 a.m., when a person walked into the Gloucester Police Department to report that his 2022 Chevy Silverado had been stolen.

Police issued an alert to look out for the vehicle, providing a description and license plate.

Then, nearly nine hours later, at 11:04 a.m., Gloucester police had been informed that the vehicle was recovered at Brown’s Pond in Peabody.

No arrests have been made, and police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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