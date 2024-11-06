Stolarz, Maple Leafs blank Bruins 4-0 without captain Auston Matthews

TORONTO (AP) — Anthony Stolarz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 4-0 victory over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists as Toronto connected three times on the power play. William Nylander and Matthew Knies added a goal and an assist each. Mitch Marner had two assists of his own. Steven Lorentz rounded out the scoring into the empty net.

The Leafs played without captain Auston Matthews, who is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Jeremy Swayman made 23 stops for Boston, which was coming off consecutive weekend shutouts of the Philadelphia Flyers and Seattle Kraken.

Toronto’s porous 31st-ranked power play scored for the second time in as many games at 8:44 of the second period when Rielly fired through a screen. Nylander banked in his team-leading 10th goal of the season on another man advantage 1:14 later for a 2-0 lead.

The Bruins entered the game 8-0-0 in the regular season against their Atlantic Division rival dating back to Jan. 14, 2023.

Takeaways

Bruins: After blanking the Flyers and the Kraken, the Bruins’ shutout streak was snapped at 156 minutes, 47 seconds when Rielly scored.

Maple Leafs: The NHL’s second-worst power play entered 4 for 40 in 2024-25, but connected three times without its best player.

Key moment

With no score in the second, Swayman initially tried to freeze the puck before changing his mind. That forced Boston defenseman Nikita Zadorov into an interference penalty, which in turn led to Toronto’s first goal.

Key stat

The Leafs improved to 36-19-2 without Matthews — the No. 1 pick at the 2016 NHL draft — in the regular season all-time.

Up next

The Bruins host the Flames on Thursday. The Maple Leafs host the Red Wings on Friday.

