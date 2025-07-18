Steward claims former CEO defrauded company of $262 million

BOSTON — More details have been revealed about the Steward Health Care bankrupcty case.

The former owner of eight Massachusetts hospitals said its founder and former chief executive, Ralph de la Torre, defrauded the company out of more than a quarter of a billion dollars.

A filing in the Steward case claims de la Torre and three others swindled $262 million.

In statement to Boston 25, de La Torre denies the allegations and said he’ll vigorously defend himself.

Five hospitals were sold and two were closed last year.

One is now under state operation.

Texas-based Steward, which operates about 30 hospitals nationwide, filed for bankruptcy in May 2024.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

